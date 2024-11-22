History Repeating, (Shirley Bassey 1997)

A new paradigm is a new way of thinking or doing things that replaces the old way.
Human Augmentation-The Dawn of a New Paradigm:
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
History Repeating (feat. Miss Shirley Bassey)
Song Lyrics by the Propellerheads:
The word is about, there's something evolving
Whatever may come, the world keeps revolving
They say the next big thing is here
That the revolution's near
But to me, it seems quite clear
That it's all just a little bit of history repeating
The newspapers shout a new style is growing
But it don't know if it's coming or going
There is fashion, there is fad
Some is good, some is bad
And the joke is rather sad
That it's all just a little bit of history repeating
And I've seen it before
And I'll see it again
Yes, I've seen it before
Just little bits of history repeating
Some people don't dance if they don't know who's singing
Why ask your head? It's your hips that are swinging
Life's for us to enjoy, woman, man, girl and boy
Feel the pain, feel the joy
And sidestep the little bits of history repeating
Just little bits of history repeating
And I've seen it before
And I'll see it again
Yes, I've seen it before
Just little bits of history repeating