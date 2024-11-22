History Repeating, (Shirley Bassey 1997)

A new paradigm is a new way of thinking or doing things that replaces the old way.

Human Augmentation-The Dawn of a New Paradigm:

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

History Repeating (feat. Miss Shirley Bassey)

Song Lyrics by the Propellerheads:

The word is about, there's something evolving

Whatever may come, the world keeps revolving

They say the next big thing is here

That the revolution's near

But to me, it seems quite clear

That it's all just a little bit of history repeating

The newspapers shout a new style is growing

But it don't know if it's coming or going

There is fashion, there is fad

Some is good, some is bad

And the joke is rather sad

That it's all just a little bit of history repeating

And I've seen it before

And I'll see it again

Yes, I've seen it before

Just little bits of history repeating

Some people don't dance if they don't know who's singing

Why ask your head? It's your hips that are swinging

Life's for us to enjoy, woman, man, girl and boy

Feel the pain, feel the joy

And sidestep the little bits of history repeating

Just little bits of history repeating

And I've seen it before

And I'll see it again

Yes, I've seen it before

Just little bits of history repeating