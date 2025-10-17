Amy Winehouse, I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Paul Weller & Jools Holland) Live on Jools Holland Hootenanny NYE December 31, 2006.
Song by Amy Winehouse:
I bet you wondering how I knew
About your plans to make me blue
With some other girl you knew before
Between two of us girls, you know I love you more
It took me by surprise, I must say
When I found out yesterday
Don’t you know that I heard it through the grapevine?
Not much longer would you be mine
Hey, I heard it through the grapevine
And I was just about to lose my mind
I know a man ain’t supposed to cry
But these tears, I can’t hold inside
Losin’ you would end my life, you see
‘Cause you mean that much to me
You could’ve told me yourself
That you loved somebody else
Instead, I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Oh, I heard it through the grapevine
And I’m just about to lose my mind
Honey, honey, yeah
People say believe half of what you see
Some, some and none of what your hear
But I can’t help but be confused
If it’s true, please, tell me, dear
Do you plan to let me go?
For the other girl you loved before?
Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine
And I’m just about to lose my mind
Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine
Not much longer would you be mine
Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine
And I’m just about to lose my mind
My baby, yeah