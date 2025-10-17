Amy Winehouse, I Heard It Through the Grapevine (Paul Weller & Jools Holland) Live on Jools Holland Hootenanny NYE December 31, 2006.

Song by Amy Winehouse:

I bet you wondering how I knew

About your plans to make me blue

With some other girl you knew before

Between two of us girls, you know I love you more

It took me by surprise, I must say

When I found out yesterday

Don’t you know that I heard it through the grapevine?

Not much longer would you be mine

Hey, I heard it through the grapevine

And I was just about to lose my mind

I know a man ain’t supposed to cry

But these tears, I can’t hold inside

Losin’ you would end my life, you see

‘Cause you mean that much to me

You could’ve told me yourself

That you loved somebody else

Instead, I heard it through the grapevine

Not much longer would you be mine

Oh, I heard it through the grapevine

And I’m just about to lose my mind

Honey, honey, yeah

People say believe half of what you see

Some, some and none of what your hear

But I can’t help but be confused

If it’s true, please, tell me, dear

Do you plan to let me go?

For the other girl you loved before?

Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine

Not much longer would you be mine

Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine

And I’m just about to lose my mind

Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine

Not much longer would you be mine

Yeah, I heard it through the grapevine

And I’m just about to lose my mind

My baby, yeah