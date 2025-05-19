Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1's Substack

In 1995 Humans became Nodes on the Network, (Internet of Everything (IoE):

Within a Strategic Hamlet Program of C-40, SMART CITIES, Resilient FEMA Camps.
Juxtaposition1
May 19, 2025
United Nations NATO Military directives under Maritime Law rule our world.

Medical Healthcare, Doctors, Nurses, Pharmacy, Medicare, Banking, Law Enforcment, Courts, Attorneys, Lawyers, are all NATO Military Units.

Human Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) are tethered same as a mobile phone.

Digital Identifiers, MAC Address for humans, a REAL ID for SMART ranch cattle.

WSN Sensor Open System Architecture, Cloud Structure (Feature Values):

Programmable Money, Behavior, Obedience-Compliance (Techno-Enslavement)

Cyclotron Machines, Syntillation, Chargin & exciting particles in the Air, Water, Animals & People. (Vaccines, tainted food & water, 7G SMART DUST)

Poppycock Cover Stories are:

E-Medicine is the cover story

National Security

ZERO TRUST systems will become standard for any access to stores, travel, internet…

  • ZERO Carbon Footprint

  • Climate Change Action Directives

  • Save the planet false narratives

  • Methods: detention, restriction of travel, SMART CITIES, FEMA, Fusion Centers.

  • Biological Cyber Security (DNA based REAL ID)

  • Human Augmentation plans (Mandatory Vaccines)

  • REAL ID will become your Molecular DNA Media Assess Control (MAC ID)

  • CBDC & Crypto are programmable TOKEN Social Obedience CREDIT Money.

  • SMART METERS, Ring Cameras, LED streetlights, Drones, planes, SMART DUST

You live within a SWISS Bank sponsored Hunger Game Strategic Hamlet.

