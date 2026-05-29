New Scotland Yard was officially adopted in 1967 when the Metropolitan Police Service consolidated its headquarters from a three-building complex to a newly constructed building on Broadway in Victoria Street. This name reflects the evolution of the police force and its headquarters in London.

The police force moved from Great Scotland Yard in 1890 to a newly completed building on the Victoria Embankment & Eye of Cleopatra Obelisk.

The name "New Scotland Yard" was adopted for the new headquarters in 1967. An adjacent building was completed in 1906. A third building was added in 1940. In 1967 the MPS consolidated its headquarters from the three-building complex to a tall, newly constructed "New Scotland Yard" building on Broadway in nearby Victoria. In 2013, it was announced that the force would move again to the Victoria Embankment at Westminster's Curtis Green Building, which following tradition was renamed "New Scotland Yard".

Juxtaposition1:

Make your check payable to: “CMM”

PO Box 601

Sonoma, CA. 95476

