Italian Gladio Crew of Frankie the Strangler, Flavio Carboni,

Geneva Switzerland United Nation Gladio Murder disguised as Mafia Gangs:

Machiavellianism (sometimes abbreviated as MACH) is the name of a personality trait construct characterized by interpersonal manipulation, indifference to morality, lack of empathy, and a calculated focus on self-interest. Psychologists Richard Christie and Florence L. Geis created the construct and named it after Niccolò Machiavelli, as they used truncated and edited statements similar to his writing style to study variations in human behaviors. The construct's relation to the thinker himself is exclusively nominal. Their Mach IV test, a 20-question, Likert-scale personality survey, became the standard self-assessment tool and scale of the Machiavellianism construct. Those who score high on the scale (High Machs) are more likely to have a high level of manipulativeness, deceitfulness and a cynical, unemotional temperament.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Machiavellianism_(psychology)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niccol%C3%B2_Machiavelli

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Galileo_Galilei

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benito_Mussolini

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Death_of_Benito_Mussolini

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walter_Audisio

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Licio_Gelli

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda_Due

https://ibiworld.eu/en/licio-gelli-the-man-with-the-power-to-kill-a-pope/

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/obituaries/licio-gelli-businessman-who-became-the-puppet-master-of-the-sinister-rightwing-organisation-p2-a6783576.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_J._Donovan

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jesus_Angleton

https://www.cia.gov/stories/story/agency-people-james-angleton-master-spy-hunter/#:~:text=In%20late%201944%20he%20transferred%20to%20Rome%20and%2C,useful%20later%20in%20his%20career%20at%20the%20Agency.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pope_John_Paul_I

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vatican_City

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lateran_Treaty

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banco_Ambrosiano

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Institute_for_the_Works_of_Religion

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paul_Marcinkus

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tony_Accardo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_Lansky

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucky_Luciano

Roberto Calvi (13 April 1920 – 17 June 1982) was an Italian banker, dubbed "God's Banker" (Italian: Banchiere di Dio) by the press because of his close business dealings with the Holy See. He was a native of Milan and was chairman of Banco Ambrosiano, which collapsed in one of Italy's biggest political scandals.

Roberto Calvi's death by hanging in London in June 1982 is a source of enduring controversy and was ruled a murder after two coroners' inquests and an independent investigation. Five people were acquitted in Rome in June 2007 of conspiracy to murder Roberto Calvi. Popular suspicion has linked his death to allegedly corrupt officials of the Vatican Bank, the Sicilian Mafia, and the Continental Freemasonry lodge Propaganda Due. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roberto_Calvi

Emanuela Orlandi (born 14 January 1968) was a Vatican teenager who mysteriously disappeared while returning home from music school in Rome on 22 June 1983. The case received worldwide attention due to the public appeal of Pope John Paul II for her release after an unnamed terrorist organization claimed to be holding the girl in exchange for the liberation of Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turkish terrorist who, two years before, attempted to assassinate the Pope. However, the subsequent investigation discovered that the allegation of international terrorism was a misdirection, and the real motive of the disappearance remains unknown. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disappearance_of_Emanuela_Orlandi

New York Times, September 14, 1998: Licio Gelli, the Italian financier arrested last week, had something of a golden touch when it came to geraniums and begonias: more than $1.76 million worth, as it turned out.

The police found 150 gold bars weighing 363 pounds buried in huge terra-cotta pots brimming with flowers that decorate the terrace of his mansion in Tuscany, Italian newspapers reported today.

Mr. Gelli, 79, was a key player in the collapse of Italy's largest private bank, Banco Ambrosiano, brought down in 1983 by $1.3 billion in loans to dummy corporations in Latin America.

Gelli was convicted of complicity in the bank collapse and sentenced to 12 years and eight months in prison. But he slipped away from his mansion in Arezzo, the Villa Wanda, in May shortly after the conviction was upheld. Gelli was arrested last week in Nice, France.

https://www.nytimes.com/1998/09/14/world/world-news-briefs-italian-fugitive-lined-flowerpots-with-gold.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francesco_Di_Carlo

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giuseppe_Cal%C3%B2

https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flavio_Carboni