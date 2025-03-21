JFK's assassination was set for: Tampa Florida, or Chicago or at the Masonic Obelisk at the Dallas George Dealey Plaza.

Permindex, also referred to as Permanent Industrial Exposition or Permanent Industrial Expositions, was a trade organization headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Allegations that Permindex was a front organization for the Central Intelligence Agency have been advanced by advocates of some John F. Kennedy assassination conspiracy researchers.

Permindex was described as a holding company built with Canadian, Italian, Swiss, and United States capital. As of 1960, it had 20 stockholders. In 1959, former Prime Minister of Hungary Ferenc Nagy, said to be the president of Permindex, outlined the group's plans to build "Europe's first international shopping center for businessmen" within the previously unfinished Esposizione Universale Roma. Permindex occupied 400,000 square feet within the four "palaces" under a nine-year lease with another nine-year option. The project was modeled after and designed to compete with the International Trade Mart in New Orleans. The center opened on January 16, 1960.

Charles de Gaulle's foiled assassination of August 22, 1962:

