Juxtaposition & Frederic Laroche, Geneva UN Agenda 2030 & Maximilien Robespierre

The History of 'La Marseillaise'

In April 1792, Rouget de Lisle was a captain of engineers stationed in Strasbourg near the Rhine River. The mayor of the town called for an anthem just days after the French declared war on Austria. The amateur musician penned the song in a single night, giving it the title of "Chant de guerre de l’armée du Rhin" (“Battle Hymn of the Army of the Rhine”).1

Rouget de Lisle's new song was an instant hit with the French troops as they marched. It soon took on the name "La Marseillaise" because it was particularly popular with volunteer units from Marseille. On July 14, 1795, the French declared "La Marseillaise" the national song.

"La Marseillaise" has a very revolutionary tone. Rouget de Lisle himself supported the monarchy, but the spirit of the song was quickly picked up by revolutionaries. The controversy did not stop in the 18th century but has lasted over the years, and the lyrics remain the subject of debate today.

Napoleon banned the anthem under the Empire (1804-1815).

It was also banned in 1815 by King Louis XVIII.

"La Marseillaise" was reinstated in 1830.

The song was again banned during the rule of Napoleon III (1852-1870).

"La Marseillaise" was once again reinstated in 1879.

In 1887, an "official version" was adopted by France's Ministry of War.

After the liberation of France during World War II, the Ministry of Education encouraged school children to sing the anthem to "celebrate our liberation and our martyrs."

"La Marseillaise" was declared the official national anthem in Article 2 of the 1946 and 1958 constitutions.

"La Marseillaise" is widely popular, and it is not uncommon for the song to make an appearance in popular songs and movies. Most famously, it was used in part by Tchaikovsky in his "1812 Overture" (debuted in 1882). The song also formed an emotional and unforgettable scene in the 1942 classic film "Casablanca."