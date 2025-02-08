Maritime Law & The Admiralty (One World Governance)

A realm is a community or territory over which a sovereign rules. The term is commonly used to describe a monarchical or dynastic state. A realm may also be a subdivision within an empire, if it has its own monarch, e.g. the German Empire.

The Old French word reaume, modern French royaume, was the word first adopted in English; the fixed modern spelling does not appear until the beginning of the 17th century. The word supposedly derives from medieval Latin regalimen, from regalis, of or belonging to a rex 'king'. The word rex itself is derived from the Latin verb regere, which means 'to rule'. Thus, the literal meaning of the word realm is 'the territory of a ruler', traditionally a monarch (emperor, king, grand duke, prince, etc.). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Realm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Geneva https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swiss_Guards

The Admiralty was a department of the Government of the United Kingdom responsible for the command of the Royal Navy until 1964, historically under its titular head, the Lord High Admiral – one of the Great Officers of State. For much of its history, from the early 18th century until its abolition, the role of the Lord High Admiral was almost invariably put "in commission" and exercised by the Lords Commissioner of the Admiralty, who sat on the governing Board of Admiralty, rather than by a single person. The Admiralty was replaced by the Admiralty Board in 1964, as part of the reforms that created the Ministry of Defense and its Navy Department (later Navy Command). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Admiralty_(United_Kingdom)

Admiralty law or maritime law is a body of law that governs nautical issues and private maritime disputes. Admiralty law consists of both domestic law on maritime activities, and private international law governing the relationships between private parties operating or using ocean-going ships. While each legal jurisdiction usually has its own legislation governing maritime matters, the international nature of the topic and the need for uniformity has, since 1900, led to considerable international maritime law developments, including numerous multilateral treaties. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Admiralty_law

