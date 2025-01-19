Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Medical Body Area Networks (MBAN) with Sabrina Wallace

(Precision Medicine Wireless Healthcare cover story)
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Jan 19, 2025
∙ Paid
22
15
Share

Medical Technology are Military developed weaponry:

EKG (cardiac 1887)

EEG (EMF) 1905

Xray machines

Heart Rate monitoring

Brain Wave Monitoring (1924)

American EEG Society (1947)

Nuclear Medicine (WBAN)

Computerized Tomography CT (1971)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI (1981)

Cognitive Threat Warfare (Cognitive Warfare) (2012)

Medical Body Network mandated by FCC (2…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Juxtaposition1’s Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture