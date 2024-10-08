Prisoner Dilemma Game & the Art of War

Victory over your opponent is greatly enhanced by using PSYOPS tricks and Red Herrings to create anxiety and confusion. PDG helps to break down your enemy's mental reasoning capability through the introduction of uncertainty, fear of loss, anticipation of gain, doubt and a paralysis hesitation to act. PDG is a form of Pacification & Control pf your enemy. (Military Operations: Phoenix, Gladio, Overlord, Chaos, COVID)

Prisoner's dilemma psychological warfare (mental breakdown of your enemy):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Prisoner's_dilemma#:~:text=The%20prisoner's%20dilemma%20is%20a%20game

The Art of War (Sun Tsu):

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Art_of_War#:~:text=The%20Art%20of%20War%20is%20traditionally

SRI International (SRI) is a United States–based nonprofit scientific research institute and organization headquartered in Menlo Park, California. It was established in 1946 by trustees of Stanford University to serve as a center of innovation to support economic development in the region.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SRI_International#:~:text=SRI%20International%20(SRI)%20is%20a%20United

RAND Corporation:

https://www.rand.org/about/history.html#:~:text=RAND%20was%20incorporated%20as%20a%20nonprofit

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RAND_Corporation#:~:text=The%20RAND%20Corporation%20originated%20as%20%22Project