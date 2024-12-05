Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Pt 2: The Assassination of Brian Robert Thompson, age 50

Masonic Marriott Hotel Walk to his death at a Masonic Hilton Hotel.
Dec 05, 2024

Link to the preselected KILL BOX murder scene of Brian Thompson:

https://www.google.com/maps/@40.7628399,-73.9796487,3a,75y,215.72h,89.62t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1s3wvjcRHtR4LVLDSoOR99pA!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fcb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile%26w%3D900%26h%3D600%26pitch%3D0.3774240355355971%26panoid%3D3wvjcRHtR4LVLDSoOR99pA%26yaw%3D215.72290726285712!7i16384!8i8192?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTIwMi4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

Eric Leroy Adams (born September 1, 1960) is an American politician and former police officer who has served as the 110th mayor of New York City since 2022. Adams was an officer in the New York City Transit Police and then the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for more than 20 years, retiring at the rank of captain. He served in the New York State Senate from 2006 to 2013, representing the 20th district in Brooklyn. In 2013, Adams was elected Brooklyn Borough President, the first African American to hold the position, and re-elected in 2017. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eric_Adams

Starbucks at 1700 Bradway where a possible doppelganger twin was tagged.

Marriott Hotel at 141 West 54th Street (Masonic #7)

Ziegfeld Ballroom Theater at 151 West 54th Street (Masonic #7)

Hilton Hotel at 1335 6th Avenue of the Americas (Masonic #666 & #999)

