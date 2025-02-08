Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Sabrina & Juxta Videos (Human Augmentation-SynBio DNA)

Molecular Engineering is Synthetic Biology aka: Human Augmentation
Feb 08, 2025
Sabrina Wallace & Juxtaposition discuss the WEF Biodigital Convergence
Wireless Digital Healthcare System is a molecular weapon program. (Basel Switzerland is home to the BIS Central Bank for all Banks):
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/pt-6-sabrina-wallace-and-juxtaposition1

Sabrina Wallace on military terms: GIG, Net-Centric, Wireless Sensors IoE, Techno-enslavement Systems
Human Activity Recognition Radar (HARR) Trace, Track & Target civilians:
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/sabrina-wallace-on-military-terms

Sabrina Wallace on: SMART DUST (Mesogens), NFT Quantum BOTS, 7G MESH
Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) are Corridor Geofencing, herding weapon systems:
https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/sabrina-wallace-on-smart-dust-mesogens

