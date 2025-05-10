Sabrina on the Medical Body Area Network with Professor Engelstein

NATO Military forces hacking our human aura. aka: Electromagnetic Communication.

META Materials are the 7G SMART DUST pollution in our breathable air.

Cognitive Threat Warfare of the Electromagnetic Spectrum. (Invisible to humans)

Medical Technology are Military developed weaponry:

EKG (cardiac 1887)

EEG (EMF) 1905

Xray machines

Heart Rate monitoring

Brain Wave Monitoring (1924)

American EEG Society (1947)

Nuclear Medicine (WBAN)

Computerized Tomography CT (1971)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI (1981)

Cognitive Threat Warfare (Cognitive Warfare) (2012)

Medical Body Network mandated by FCC (2014)

Precision AI Healthcare Policy (6G sub-millimeter & molecular communication)

SMART DUST 7G MESH Networks of Wireless Sensor Networks WSN

Synthetic Telepathy (SynBio) Brain to Computer Interface

Future Communication Forum (2020)

United Nations, ITU, IEEE, CERN, FCC, FDA, DOE, LLNL. FAA, DARPA, RAND, SRII, HIPA

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Health_Insurance_Portability_and_Accountability_Act

REAL ID, Verification under the guise of International Heathcare Centralization.

MOSA: https://www.dau.edu/acquipedia-article/modular-open-systems-approach-

SOSA: https://www.opengroup.org/sosa

Industrial Internet of Things: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Industrial_internet_of_things

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biosensor

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wireless_sensor_network

Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)