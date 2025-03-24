SWISS NATO mapping of all parcels of land & all human REAL ID

Molecular DNA REAL ID is human husbandry, exactly like cattle & livestock.
Welcome to Geneva UN Agenda 2030 a& WEF eugenics programs.
Should your compliance QR Code decline the molecular DNA REAL ID will lock you out of the Techno Enslavement control system:
Your money CREDIT privileges are not freedoms. (Obedience Compliance QR Code)
Your house
Your car
Your motorcycle
Your breathable air space
Your grocery store
Your local liquor store
Your barber shop or hair salon
Your online access to my channel
Your travel plans
Your family visits
Your mobile phone
Your health care
Your E-Pharmacy
Your local taco stands
Welcome to Geneva Switzerland United Nations Agenda 2030. https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/covet-means-pt-1 https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/covet-means-pt-2
Share this post