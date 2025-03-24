Playback speed
SWISS NATO mapping of all parcels of land & all human REAL ID

Molecular DNA REAL ID is human husbandry, exactly like cattle & livestock.
Juxtaposition1
Mar 24, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Molecular DNA REAL ID is human husbandry, exactly like cattle & livestock.

Welcome to Geneva UN Agenda 2030 a& WEF eugenics programs.

Should your compliance QR Code decline the molecular DNA REAL ID will lock you out of the Techno Enslavement control system:

Your money CREDIT privileges are not freedoms. (Obedience Compliance QR Code)

Your house

Your car

Your motorcycle

Your breathable air space

Your grocery store

Your local liquor store

Your barber shop or hair salon

Your online access to my channel

Your travel plans

Your family visits

Your mobile phone

Your health care

Your E-Pharmacy

Your local taco stands

Welcome to Geneva Switzerland United Nations Agenda 2030. https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/covet-means-pt-1 https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/covet-means-pt-2

