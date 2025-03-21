CDC has coded Havana Syndrome as an Anomalous Health Incidents: LMAO

Havana syndrome is a disputed medical condition reported primarily by U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, and military officials stationed in overseas locations. It refers to a set of idiopathic symptoms that have affected diplomats and other government officials primarily stationed in Cuba but also in other locations worldwide. The symptoms include hearing loss, dizziness, and other neurological issues. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Havana_syndrome

Socrates had a complex relationship with authority. In his famous work, “Apology,” he emphasized his commitment to his philosophical mission, even in the face of opposition from those in power. He famously stated that he would continue to practice philosophy and question authority, even if it meant facing death1.

Socrates believed that individuals should follow their conscience and seek truth, rather than blindly obeying authority. He argued that true wisdom comes from questioning and examining life, rather than accepting things at face value.

Dr. Robert Duncan's primary research interests are (1) to study the physiological mechanisms of visually guided behavior in healthy individuals and (2) to develop novel functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) techniques to quantify neuronal, vascular, and metabolic contributions to neurodegenerative visual disorders. Dr. Duncan's current research uses fMRI to compare measurements of neuronal activity and blood flow throughout the retino-cortical pathway to standard clinical measures of visual function. Additional interests include game-based learning, undergraduate research, virtual reality, interactive digital narrative, and artificial intelligence for computer assisted learning. https://archive.org/details/robert-duncan-project-soul-catcher_2/page/n145/mode/2up

https://www.abebooks.com/servlet/BookDetailsPL?bi=31865137232&dest=usa&ref_=ps_ms_370713412&cm_mmc=msn-_-comus_shopp_used_trade-_-naa-_-naa&msclkid=1402ed960ad71ca3a4458b25e3264321

José Manuel Rodríguez Delgado (August 8, 1915 – September 15, 2011) was a Spanish professor of neurophysiology at Yale University, famed for his research on mind control through electrical stimulation of the brain.

José Manuel Rodríguez Delgado. YALE Medical School Brain Chips: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jos%C3%A9_Manuel_Rodr%C3%ADguez_Delgado