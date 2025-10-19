The Truman Show (MATRIX of Mendacity)

Selected at birth and legally adopted by a television studio following an unwanted pregnancy, Truman Burbank is the unsuspecting star of The Truman Show, a reality television program filmed and broadcast worldwide, 24/7, through hidden cameras.

Truman’s hometown, Seahaven Island, is set inside an enormous soundstage in Los Angeles, which allows Christof, the show’s creator and executive producer, to control most aspects of Truman’s life. Truman’s world is populated by actors and crew members who serve as his community while keeping him from discovering the truth. To prevent Truman from escaping, Christof has orchestrated various scenarios, such as the “death” of Truman’s father in a boating accident to instill fear of the sea, and has the cast reinforce Truman’s anxieties with messages about the dangers of traveling and the virtues of staying home.

In 1936, while traveling with the Chicago Cubs to their spring training in California, Ronald Reagan took a screen test that led to a seven-year contract with Warner Bros.

Reagan arrived at Hollywood in 1937, debuting in Love Is on the Air (1937). Using a simple and direct approach to acting and following his directors’ instructions, he made thirty films, mostly B films, before beginning military service in April 1942. He broke out of these types of films by portraying George Gipp in Knute Rockne, All American (1940), which would be rejuvenated when reporters called Reagan “the Gipper” while he campaigned for president. Reagan starred in Kings Row (1942) as a leg amputee; this performance was considered his best by many critics. Reagan became a star, with Gallup polls placing him “in the top 100 stars” from 1941 to 1942.

World War II interrupted the movie stardom that Reagan would never be able to achieve again as Warner Bros. became uncertain about his ability to generate ticket sales. Reagan, who had a limited acting range, was dissatisfied with the roles he received. Lew Wasserman renegotiated his contract with his studio, allowing him to also make films with Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and RKO Pictures as a freelancer. Reagan appeared in multiple western films, something that had been denied to him while working at Warner Bros. In 1952, he ended his relationship with Warner Bros. but went on to appear in a total of 53 films, his last being The Killers (1964).

Lewis Robert Wasserman (March 22, 1913 – June 3, 2002) was an American businessman and talent agent, described as “the last of the legendary movie moguls” and “arguably the most powerful and influential Hollywood titan in the four decades after World War II”. His career spanned nearly eight decades from the 1920s to the 2000s; he started working as a cinema usher before dropping out of high school, rose to become the president of MCA Inc. and led its takeover of Universal Pictures, during which time Wasserman “brought about changes in virtually every aspect of show business”. In 1995, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Bill Clinton.

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev (2 March 1931 – 30 August 2022) was a Soviet and Russian politician who was the last leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 until the country’s dissolution in 1991. He served as General Secretary of the Communist Party from 1985 and additionally as head of state from 1988. Ideologically, he initially adhered to Marxism–Leninism but moved towards social democracy by the early 1990s.

Don Kirshner achieved his first major success in the late 1950s and early 1960s as co-owner of the influential New York-based publishing company Aldon Music with partner Al Nevins, which had under contract at various times several of the most important songwriters of the so-called “Brill Building“ school, including Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Neil Sedaka, Neil Diamond, Paul Simon, Phil Spector, Howard Greenfield, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, Tony Orlando, and Jack Keller.

As a producer-promoter, Kirshner was instrumental in launching the careers of singers and songwriters, including Bobby Darin, with whom he collaborated on a number of advertising jingles and pop “ditties” - their first was called “Bubblegum Pop”. He was also responsible for finding Tony Orlando, Neil Diamond, Carole King, and Sarah Dash of Labelle, as well as discovering the occasional rock act, such as Kansas.

Burton Roy Sugarman (born January 4, 1939) is an American film and television producer best known for creating and producing the iconic 1970s/early ‘80s variety series The Midnight Special, which served as a showcase for popular musical groups of the time.