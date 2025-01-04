Three Days of the Condor film (a CIA within the CIA?)

Plot: Joe Turner is a bookish CIA analyst, codenamed "Condor" who works at the American Literary Historical Society in New York City, which is actually a clandestine CIA office. The staff members examine books, newspapers, and magazines from around the world to compare them to actual operations or to find ideas. Turner files a report to CIA headquarters on a thriller novel with strange plot elements that has been translated into several languages despite poor sales.

It will happen this way. You may be walking. Maybe the first sunny day of the spring. And a car will slow beside you, and a door will open, and someone you know, maybe even trust, will get out of the car. And he will smile, a becoming smile.

CIA operatives Joe Turner & Section Chief Higgins discussing sanctuary status.

The beguiling kidnap victim Kathy Hale.

Professional Gladio killers Joubert & The Mailman.

When Joe Turner leaves to get lunch, armed men invade the office. Returning to find his co-workers dead, he leaves and contacts the CIA’s New York headquarters in the World Trade Center. He’s instructed to meet Wicks, his head of department, who will take him to safety. Turner insists Wicks bring somebody familiar, since he’s never met his departmental head. Wicks bring Sam Barber, a friend from their undergraduate years at City College and now a CIA administrator. The rendezvous is a trap, and Wicks attempts to kill Turner, who wounds him before escaping. Wicks kills Barber, eliminating him as a witness, and blames Turner for both shootings. Wicks is later killed by an intruder in his hospital room.

Turner encounters Kathy Hale forces her to take him to her apartment and holds her hostage as he works out what is happening. She comes to trust Turner, and they become lovers. Turner visits Barber’s apartment where he encounters Joubert, a European who led the massacre of Turner’s co-workers and had disconnected Wicks from life support at the hospital. Turner escapes when Joubert tries to shoot him, but Joubert tracks the license plate on Kathy’s car. A hitman disguised as a mailman arrives at Hale’s apartment, and Turner kills him.