Gladio Murder of Jeff Baena (writer-director husband of Aubrey Plaza)

Garrote exhibition identical to murders of: Thomas Albert Dekker, Roberto Calvi, Mary Richardson Kennedy, David Carradine, Robin Williams, Anthony Bourdain & Jon Benet Ramsey.
Jan 05, 2025
Spanish and Mexican eras for Los Feliz Military Complex, (The Happy Ones):

When Gaspar de Portolá traveled through the vicinity in 1769, his expedition encountered members of this village.

The 6,647-acre (27 km2) Rancho Los Feliz, one of the first land grants in California, was granted to Corporal José Vicente Feliz. An old adobe house built in the 1830s by his heirs still stands on Crystal Springs Drive in Griffith Park. Other sections of the rancho were developed and became the communities of Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Los_Feliz,_Los_Angeles

https://www.al.com/news/2025/01/jeff-baena-aubrey-plazas-husband-found-dead-at-47-cause-of-death-unclear.html

https://www.msn.com/en-us/movies/news/jeff-baena-writer-director-married-to-aubrey-plaza-dead-at-47/ar-AA1wXK7R?ocid=msedgntp&pc=HCTS&cvid=be24a52cd2064c76b0a8ec795b624996&ei=10

https://www.msn.com/en-us/entertainment/celebrities/julia-fox-and-selma-blair-rally-around-aubrey-plaza-after-husband-s-death/ar-AA1wZLK3

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeff_Baena

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aubrey_Plaza

Neighbors close by:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Albert_Dekker

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aldous_Huxley

https://rumble.com/v30gxcm-ashley-ellerin-age-22-military-bayonet-murder-west-hollywood.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amie_Harwick

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lindsey_Pearlman

The murder-suicide scene address of 2100 Fern Dell Place or Drive:

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/2100+Fern+Dell+Pl,+Los+Angeles,+CA+90068/34.1082364,-118.3090791/@34.1087242,-118.3096762,333m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m8!4m7!1m5!1m1!1s0x80c2bf5c849eb5e7:0x56145bfd6ad50bc7!2m2!1d-118.3092483!2d34.1080722!1m0?entry=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI0MTIxMS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw%3D%3D

