Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5

Non-Player Character, (NPC)

Fully augmented trans-humanoids residing within your strategic hamlet secured area.
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
May 30, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” — Oscar Wilde

10 Signs you are a NPC, (Non-Player Character) In Real Life:

A NPC, or ‘Non Player Character’ is a character that is not controlled by a player. It’s someone who exists but is not really alive.

Are you a NPC? Are you a computer generated character driven by the code of the simulation, or are you a conscious player in your life?

Most people in the world are so called NPCs. They are characters existing but they have no conscious control over their lives.

And this is not science fiction, it’s a psychological observation. Everyone is real, of course, but most people do not have a conscious control of their life.

Even you might be a NPC. Here are 10 signs that a ‘Non-Player Character’ will show. See if you can identify yourself with any of them.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture