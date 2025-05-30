Non-Player Character, (NPC)

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.” — Oscar Wilde

10 Signs you are a NPC, (Non-Player Character) In Real Life:

A NPC, or ‘Non Player Character’ is a character that is not controlled by a player. It’s someone who exists but is not really alive.

Are you a NPC? Are you a computer generated character driven by the code of the simulation, or are you a conscious player in your life?

Most people in the world are so called NPCs. They are characters existing but they have no conscious control over their lives.

And this is not science fiction, it’s a psychological observation. Everyone is real, of course, but most people do not have a conscious control of their life.

Even you might be a NPC. Here are 10 signs that a ‘Non-Player Character’ will show. See if you can identify yourself with any of them.