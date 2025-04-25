Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Juxtaposition1’s Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
2
3

Taylor Swift Stadium Concert weapon systems?

Photonic (LED), Ultrasonic (Voice & Music), Magnetic Resonance EMF Radiation Pulsing
Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
Apr 25, 2025
2
3
Share

Rave Music & Mosh Pit surveillance, trace, track & targeting

Personal Bio-Cyber Security technologies

REAL ID, COVID, molecular Bio-Secuity tracking.

Notre Dame de Paris, City parks, Arenas, Stadiums, SMART CITIES, SMART Hamlets, SMART neighborhoods, highways, roads all have these radiation systems deployed. (Light, Sound, Magnetic Resonance EMF)

The deployment cover story: Every sector has been hit by the COVID-19 crisis, particularly stadiums and arenas; with a return to normality looking unlikely in the immediate future.

Many fans will have become accustomed to watching the game in the comfort of their own home, which is why forward-thinking stadiums have utilized this time to modernize and become a more enticing venue for fans on their return. This can be anything from simple renovations up to a full-scale digital transformation project, and everything in between.

In this blog we explore Smart Stadiums in more detail, look at what it takes to become SMART and understand why stadiums are going down the Smart route. https://www.sa-group.com/blog-why-become-a-smart-stadium/

© 2025 Juxtaposition1
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture