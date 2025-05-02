Teslaphoresis, polarize & self-assemble

Scientists at Rice University have discovered a new phenomenon they've dubbed Teslaphoresis that could pave the way for self-assembling, wirelessly powered circuits.

Posted on the Geneva World Economic Forum Website back on April 20, 2016: The strong force field emitted by a Tesla coil causes carbon nanotubes to self-assemble into long wires, phenomenon scientists are calling “Teslaphoresis.” https://www.weforum.org/stories/2016/04/these-nanotubes-can-self-assemble-into-wires/

So, What's Teslaphoresis? And How Can it Make Self-Assembling Circuits?https://www.designnews.com/power-energy/so-what-s-teslaphoresis-and-how-can-it-make-self-assembling-circuits-

This paper introduces Teslaphoresis, the directed motion and self-assembly of matter by a Tesla coil, and studies this electrokinetic phenomenon using single-walled carbon nanotubes (CNTs). Conventional directed self-assembly of matter using electric fields has been restricted to small scale structures, but with Teslaphoresis we exceed this limitation by using the Tesla coil's antenna to create a gradient high-voltage force field that projects into free space. CNTs placed within the Teslaphoretic (TEP) field polarize and self-assemble into wires that span from the nanoscale to the macroscale, the longest thus far being 15 cm. We show that the TEP field not only directs the self-assembly of long nanotube wires at remote distances (> 30 cm) but can also wirelessly power nanotube-based LED circuits. Furthermore, individualized CNTs self-organize to form long parallel arrays with high fidelity alignment to the TEP field. Thus, Teslaphoresis is effective for directed self-assembly from the bottom-up to the macroscale. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/301288013_Teslaphoresis_of_Carbon_Nanotubes

GRAPHENE, NANOTUBES, BEHAIVIOUR UNDER EMF/5G STIMULATION + TESLAPHORESIS: https://unshackledminds.com/graphene-nanotubes-behaviour-under-emf-5g-stimulation-tesla-phoresis-self-assembly/

