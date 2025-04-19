Playback speed
Occultism, Pacification & Control, Pt 1

The methods by which the Elite Few can rule over the clueless, profane many.
Apr 19, 2025
1
1
Transcript

“ World War III is waged using the novel methods of Omniwar—that is, war waged across every domain of life, but clandestinely and with plausible deniability where possible, so that the public does not recognize it as such.” Omniwar is Occultism.

Pimps for Modern Occultism were:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aleister_Crowley https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Trinity_College,_Cambridge https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abbey_of_Thelema

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aldous_Huxley https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balliol_College,_Oxford

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alfred_Kinsey https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinsey_Reports

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Manly_P._Hall https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philosophical_Research_Society https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scottish_Rite

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/L._Ron_Hubbard https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operating_Thetan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_Scientology

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Anger https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thelema https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Church_of_Satan https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anton_LaVey

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is an international financial institution owned by central banks. Its primary goal is to foster international monetary and financial cooperation while serving as a bank for central banks. The BIS carries out its work through its meetings, programs and through the Basel Process, hosting international groups pursuing global financial stability and facilitating their interaction.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bank_for_International_Settlements https://www.federalreserveeducation.org/about-the-fed/federal-reserve-districts/

