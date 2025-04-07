Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
3

REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025

Applies universally to Domestic Travel, Car Rental, entrance to secure Federal Facilities
Juxtaposition1
Apr 07, 2025
1
3
Share
Transcript

Conquistador policies of Colonialism!

Real ID, verified. May I see your papers? https://www.dhs.gov/real-id

Mandatory Vaccinations & Compliance with Geneva Switzerland UN WHO Authority

TOKEN Social CREDIT money system. Park hopping travel privileges cost extra

Outlawing of Barter & Exchange, Gold & Silver Coins & alternative credit.

SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Voice Activated surveillance systems everywhere

SMART CITIES, electronic corridors, C-40 15-minute detention grids

Strategic Hamlet Programs, CARE-ACT, Processing Centers & cremation disposal

Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Juxtaposition1’s Substack
Authors
Juxtaposition1
Recent Posts
Was Kato a CIA drug dealer for Nicole & OJ Simpson?
  Juxtaposition1
Pt 4: Nicole Brown & OJ, (Military Hollywood)
  Juxtaposition1
Military Operations in Hollywood (Sharon Tate to Nicole Brown)
  Juxtaposition1
Nicole Brown & Ron Goldman Murders (Epilogue)
  Juxtaposition1
The Murder Trial of O.J. Simpson (COINTELPRO Clown Show)
  Juxtaposition1
Space Alien Hoax aka: Majestic 12, MJ-12, Majic-12
  Juxtaposition1
You can't handle the truth! Col Nathan R. Jessup USMC
  Juxtaposition1