REAL ID deadline is May 7, 2025

Conquistador policies of Colonialism!
Real ID, verified. May I see your papers? https://www.dhs.gov/real-id
Mandatory Vaccinations & Compliance with Geneva Switzerland UN WHO Authority
TOKEN Social CREDIT money system. Park hopping travel privileges cost extra
Outlawing of Barter & Exchange, Gold & Silver Coins & alternative credit.
SMART METERS, LED streetlights, Voice Activated surveillance systems everywhere
SMART CITIES, electronic corridors, C-40 15-minute detention grids
Strategic Hamlet Programs, CARE-ACT, Processing Centers & cremation disposal
Share this post